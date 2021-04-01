The Washington National's Opening Day game set for tonight has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Washington Post reports.
One player has tested positive for COVID-19, the paper reported, and several other players and a staff member are in quarantine.
The Nationals were set to host the New York Mets tonight beginning at 7:09 p.m. It would have been the first game with fans since the Nationals won the 2019 World Series.
The team issued 5,000 tickets for the game.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
