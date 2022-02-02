The National Football League team based in Ashburn will now be the Washington Commanders.

The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins announced its new name and mascot Wednesday morning and showcased its new uniforms. As previously confirmed, the team colors will remain burgundy and gold. A new website, commanders.com, went live Wednesday morning.

"It's a name that has the weight and meaning befitting a 90-year-old franchise," said team president Jason Wright during an appearance on NBC's "The Today Show. "It's something that broadly resonated with our fans, and it's something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really define the DMV and this community."

Wright said the name would allow the team to tie its history and legacy to new traditions in the future.

Wright, speaking from FedEx Field in Landover, Md., was joined by former Super Bowl winning quarterback Doug Williams and current Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to make the announcement.

"I'm going to hug Commanders because that's what we are and we're going to go forward with it. It's got a good sound to it," Williams said.

Allen, a graduate of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn named to his first Pro Bowl this season, said he loves the new name. "I feel like it really embodied not only what the players represent but also what the community and the DMV represent."

Other names generally believed to be finalists in the team's rebranding included Admirals, Armada, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents and Red Hogs. The Hogs were a nickname given to the offensive line of the team during the 1980s and early 1990s. The Hogs helped the team win three Super Bowl championships (XVII, XXII and XXVI) under head coach Joe Gibbs.

The team, originally the Boston Braves, changed its name to "Redskins" in 1933. It moved to Washington in 1937. After years of fighting efforts to force a name change, owner Daniel Snyder, pressured by corporate sponsors, announced in July 2020 that the Redskins name and logo would be retired. The announcement came just weeks after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, triggering civil rights protests nationwide.

Rather than making a quick decision about a new mascot, the team played as simply the Washington Football Team for the past two seasons. The Washington Football Team won the NFC East division title in 2020 with a 7-9 record but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team finished 7-10 in the 2021 season and missed the playoffs.

Two fan favorites were ruled out during the 18-month rebranding process: Warriors and Red Wolves. Warriors was eliminated when the team said it would move away from any name that could potentially be associated with Native Americans. The elimination of Red Wolves was announced last month due to trademark issues.

In recent weeks, the rebranding has overlapped with renewed effort by the team to locate a new stadium site when its lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. Legislation being considered by the Virginia General Assembly would create a football stadium authority, which could allow revenue from the stadium and associated development to help pay for construction and related infrastructure.

According to various media reports, the team has been in discussion with officials from both Prince William and Loudoun counties about potential new stadium sites, although Loudoun is believed to have the edge because of its existing relationship with the team and the opening of Metro's Silver Line extension to Loudoun later this year. Prince William does not have Metro service.

The team also faces continued questions over alleged discrimination against female employees. A congressional hearing is scheduled Thursday on that issue.