The Washington Redskins officially announced Monday morning the team will retire the nickname and logo it has used since 1933.
Washington released a statement saying, "On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.
"Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."
Earlier this month, the Ashburn-based National Football League team announced it was evaluating the long-controversial name following pressure from FedEx and other corporate sponsors. The team said the review followed recent national events and was based on community feedback.
An InsideNoVa.com poll about a new name for team had garnered more than 44,000 votes by Monday morning. The Warriors and the Red Wolves emerged as the leading contenders, with Redtails not far behind.
As of 8 a.m. on Monday, Warriors had over 13,700 votes, or about 31%, followed by Red Wolves with over 10,700 votes, or about 24%. Redtails had over 8,600 votes, or about 19.6%. The only other name with more than 7% was War Hogs, at 8.5%, or 3,800 votes.
I vote for Landover Redskins
Goodbye Panders! No more Redskins?, no more NFL for me. Not a hard leave since they have STUNK for over two decades! The wife will be happy, a whole bunch of free Sundays going forward. I do have quite a stack of books I've been meaning to read. Win-Win!
Washington Lobbyists. Think of the donations!
