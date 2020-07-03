The Washington Redskins announced Friday they are evaluating the team's name, following pressure from FedEx and other corporate sponsors.
A news release issued by the Ashburn-based National Football League team said the review is being undertaken in light of recent national events and based on community feedback and that the team has been holding initial discussions with the NFL in recent weeks.
The Washington Post reported that two people familiar with discussions between team owner Daniel Snyder, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials said the review is expected to result in a new team name and mascot.
In the news release, Snyder said, "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."
Ron Rivera, who became head coach of the team earlier this year, said in the release, "This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our military."
The team has been known as the Redskins since 1933, when it changed its name from the "Braves." It moved to Washington in 1937.
(1) comment
About damn time. Next step is to work on winning.
