Ashburn seventh-grader Noah Epps competed Tuesday night in the live quarterfinals of the "America's Got Talent" reality competition and wowed the judges with a dance that simulated being a toy inside an arcade "claw" machine.

Epps, who attends Stone Hill Middle School, advanced to the quarterfinals following an audition in the spring during which he danced as though he was a marionette.

Tuesday night’s episode included an introductory video of Noah talking about the inspiration for his performances. His dance was inspired by the “claw” game in an arcade and a scary movie he watched, he said. Images in the dance were reminiscent of the animated movie “Toy Story.”

Due to the pandemic, many performers in Tuesday's quarterfinals appeared on taped presentations, but Epps was live with the judges and host Terry Crews on stage in Los Angeles.

The top five acts from Tuesday's quarterfinals based on viewer votes will be announced Wednesday evening and will advance to the semifinals, which begin next week.