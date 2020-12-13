With a few loud booms, the landmark Holiday Inn at Key Bridge in Rosslyn went up in a cloud of smoke and debris Sunday morning
VDOT video from Rosslyn implosion for those who enjoy loud, jarring noises and ‘Murcia spectator cheering. 💥 pic.twitter.com/zDry6y8ul9— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) December 13, 2020
The demolition at 1900 Fort Meyer Drive in Arlington began around 8 a.m., closing portions of U.S. 29 and Interstate 66 and several roads in Arlington for a few hours. Most roads reopened a little after 9 a.m.
Now that the old hotel across from Georgetown is gone, site developer Dittmar Co. plans to building two towers of 25 and 38 stories connected by a smaller structure, with a hotel, residential units, conference center and restaurant.
The developer plans to build the residential tower first, waiting until it is completed to move forward with the hotel space in hopes that, then, the COVID pandemic will be in the rear-view mirror and both tourism and business travel will have rebounded.
