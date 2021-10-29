The highest tides in 10 to 20 years are expected tonight through Saturday along with high wind and heavy rain, leading to potentially devastating flooding for the tidal Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.
Flooding warnings are in effect through 6:30 p.m. this evening for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, southeastern Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford with rain falling as much as an inch per hour this afternoon.
Coastal flood warnings remain in effect for the same areas through Saturday morning, with the highest tides expected late this evening through Saturday morning.
Alexandria was already experiencing flooding Friday afternoon, with several streets closed in Old Town due to high water, city police said. Several roads in Stafford, Prince William and Fairfax counties were under high water but remained passable late this afternoon.
In Prince William County, low-lying areas along the Potomac River, Occoquan River and Belmont Bay will experience tidal flooding of 2-4 feet above normal, county officials said.
The National Weather Service said coastal flooding through tomorrow is expected to be as bad as Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
