Waterford Receptions LLC, which operated event venues in Springfield and Fair Oaks, has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.
The company filing on Friday was first reported by the Washington Business Journal.
A notice on Waterford Receptions' web site simply says: "After more than 20 years of serving Northern Virginia, Waterford Receptions has been forced by the pandemic to close its doors forever." The site provides contact information for the company's bankruptcy attorney, Madeline A. Trainor of Alexandria.
In the bankruptcy filing with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia, the parent company lists less than $50,000 in assets and between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities. The primary secured liability appears to be a $1.5 million Small Business Administration loan made by EagleBank.
The individual venues, Waterford at Springfield LLC and Waterford at Fair Oaks LLC, each reported assets of between $100,001 and $500,000 and liabilities of between $1,000,001 and $10 million, according to the bankruptcy filings, the Business Journal reported. Unsecured creditors include landlords, investors, and individuals and organizations who placed deposits on events before the pandemic began.
The filing indicated the company had nearly $6 million in revenue in both 2018 and 2019, but only about $500,000 to date in 2020.
The Springfield venue is near Springfield Town Center, at 6715 Commerce St. The Fair Oaks venue is at 12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, essentially next to Fair Oaks Mall.
The bankruptcy filings were signed by Keith Clark, managing member and CEO of the company. The filings indicated Clark owns 27% of the company.
