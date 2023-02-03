Prince William County-based Water's End Brewery is expanding into Loudoun with a new brewery in a food hall at the Village at Leesburg.

The food hall, previously called Chefscape, will change its name to The Dell: Food & Brew Hall, according to a news release. The brewery is being built inside the front door, next to the customer seating area.

Water's End currently operates two locations in Prince William and one in downtown Fredericksburg.

The inspiration to build a brewery in the food hall was sparked during a conversation between the current operator of Chefscape, Artie Simcox, and Henry Fonvielle, president of Rappaport, which manages Village at Leesburg, according to the release.

“Artie and the Chefscape team were doing a great job growing the food hall business and we were brainstorming ways to boost the customer experience even higher,” Fonvielle said.

The Village at Leesburg is a mixed-use development on Route 7 just east of the town of Leesburg.

Simcox, who has owned and operated scores of restaurants around the country, was part of the Great American Restaurant Group, and is the namesake of Artie’s Restaurant in Fairfax, thought a brewery would fit nicely inside the existing space.

“When Artie said ‘brewery’, I thought of Water’s End and knew I had to introduce him to Zach Mote,” Fonvielle recounted.

Mote, a former Fairfax County police officer who founded Water’s End Brewery in 2016, said he immediately grasped their vision and realized how much fun he could have pairing his beers with diverse food prepared by a variety of local chefs.

“Plus, there’s no way I could turn down an opportunity to work with Artie, whose reputation, experience, and success in the restaurant industry is top-class,” Mote said.

The new concept is expected to launch in the spring.