Water’s End Brewery, with locations in Lake Ridge and Potomac Mills, will open a new brewery and taproom in downtown Fredericksburg, sharing a historic property with a new Hot Chickn Kitchn restaurant.
The businesses will operate at Fredericksburg Square, a 19,000-square-foot property at 525 Caroline St.
Mike Sarago of Hot Chikn Kitchn -- a Woodbridge-based eatery selling Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches -- and Zach Mote of Water’s End entered negotiations to purchase the property in the summer of 2019. After significant setbacks resulting from the pandemic and the sad passing of the building’s owner, Van Perroy, the transaction finally closed in late December 2021, the owners said in a news release.
"The new taproom will be managed by Water’s End Brewery co-owner Ryan Sharkey, a Fredericksburg native and resident, until operations are fully established and a well-qualified replacement is found," Mote said.
Fredericksburg Square has a long history and only a few previous owners. Originally built as a townhouse in 1854, it survived the Civil War and was eventually bought in 1905 and converted to Elks Lodge #857. The Elks constructed a large addition in 1925 and remained in operation until 1996, when the property was purchased by Van and Deborah Perroy, the release said.
The Perroys operated several businesses within the building over the course of their ownership, notably the four-diamond-rated restaurant Augustine’s, and Fredericksburg Square, with its grand ceilings and two stunning ballrooms, primarily became known as a high-end wedding venue.
"The new ownership team is honored to become a part of this history and will invite a wide audience to experience the grand old building in exciting new ways," the release said.
Visit www.FredericksburgSquare.com to learn more about the project and its partners. Both businesses are currently hiring for a range of positions; interested persons are encouraged to email info@fredericksburgsquare.com for more information.
