Efforts are underway for Arlington Public Schools to expand community-wide education, prevention and intervention efforts on opioid and substance abuse in response to last week’s fatal student overdose at Wakefield High School.
School Board members heard from the Office of Student Services and substance abuse counselors in a work session Tuesday night to discuss a multifaceted approach to combat the opioid public health crisis in Arlington schools. Efforts involve identifying signs of an opioid overdose, administering life-saving medication such as Naloxone, leveraging existing support resources and sharing immediate and long-term solutions to address drug abuse on a community level.
“When we unpack the need to understand a crisis in a community, it’s important for all of us to know what that is,” said Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán. “I don’t think right now, for many of us in our community, we understand what fentanyl is, we understand what opioids are, we may not know what to do when we see that.”
A significant initiative from Arlington schools is to spread awareness of current trends involving opioid abuse. Substance Abuse Counselor Jenny Sexton explained the differences between legal fentanyl, a synthetic opioid prescribed by a doctor for pain management, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl, created in clandestine labs and often mixed with other substances to resemble prescription pills.
“In 2022, the DEA seized 160,000 counterfeit pills in the state of Virginia,” Sexton said in a presentation.
The availability and low cost make fentanyl highly accessible to younger populations, with a single dose costing $2 or less. Purchases typically occur on social media through emojis to disguise the type of transaction.
“There is a risk of overdose because you’re talking about two to three grains of this illicitly manufactured fentanyl that can be deadly,” Sexton said. “So, if you think grains of salt or grains of sugar, that’s a potential deadly dose.”
Dr. Darrell Sampson, executive director of Student Services, addressed efforts to implement additional programs in early drug prevention and intervention. Action items include introducing an evidence-based curriculum in small group substance abuse counseling, developing student-led campaigns and increasing touchpoints for student education on drug abuse prevention and resources.
As schools actively increase the availability of Naloxone in emergency containers, the Office of Student Services is also reviewing state laws to explore the possibility of students carrying Naloxone and fentanyl strips.
A Wakefield parent, who chose not to be identified by name, acknowledged the School Board’s sense of urgency.
“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” she said after the work session. “This is a multifaceted situation and problem. It’s going to take multiple steps to get there. The education piece for the whole community is a great move.”
An Arlington mother of three, who also chose not to be identified by name, noted the need for collaborative action.
“It’s not time to place fault. It’s time for breaking taboos, breaking boundaries, reaching out to every single person and trying to get everyone to be part of a solution,” she said after the session.
“What we have heard first and foremost from our community members is fear,” said Arlington School Board Vice Chair Cristina Diaz-Torres. “Everyone around this table and everyone who is at APS, we see the issue. We feel the fear along with you. We are moving very, very quickly on a lot of preventive measures with immediate triage efforts to ensure that our students have what they need in the immediate future.”
“APS is part of this effort, and we will do our part, but we also need our students, and our families and every community member to do their part,” said Chair Reid Goldstein. “Families, talk to your students about their knowledge of opioids and fentanyl. Students, realize that the extreme dangers of drug use are real. And everyone, get trained in the use of Naloxone. Your knowledge might save a life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.