The National Park Service today predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms between March 22 and March 25 -- right on time as the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20.
The park service defines the peak bloom date as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.
The date varies year to year, depending on weather conditions, but generally the cherry blossoms reach full bloom between late March and early April.
According to the website cherryblossomwatch.com, the peak prediction is an early bloom "in terms of the historical average, but not by much. It's close to what's become fairly normal in recent decades."
The National Park Service says the earliest peak bloom was March 15 in 1990 and latest April 18 in 1958.
|Year
|Green Buds
|Florets Visible
|Extension of Florets
|Peduncle Elongation
|Puffy White
|Peak Bloom
|2023
|Feb 23
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|2022
|Mar 3
|Mar 7
|Mar 14
|Mar 17
|Mar 19
|Mar 25
|2021
|Mar 11
|Mar 16
|Mar 22
|Mar 24
|Mar 26
|Mar 28
|2020
|Feb 28
|Mar 3
|Mar 9
|Mar 12
|Mar 16
|Mar 20
|2019
|Mar 5
|Mar 17
|Mar 23
|Mar 25
|Mar 29
|Apr 1
|2018
|Feb 25
|Mar 15
|Mar 26
|Mar 29
|Apr 1
|Apr 5
|2017
|Feb 24
|Mar 1
|Mar 6
|Mar 8
|Mar 22*
|Mar 25*
|2016
|Mar 8
|Mar 13
|Mar 15
|Mar 17
|Mar 22
|Mar 25
|2015
|Mar 18
|Apr 1
|Apr 4
|Apr 6
|Apr 8
|Apr 10
|2014
|Mar 16
|Mar 23
|Mar 31
|Apr 4
|Apr 7
|Apr 10
|2013
|Mar 11
|Mar 17
|Mar 26
|Mar 31
|Apr 4
|Apr 9
|2012
|Feb 29
|Mar 8
|Mar 12
|Mar 14
|Mar 15
|Mar 20
|2011
|Feb 28
|Mar 9
|Mar 16
|Mar 19
|Mar 22
|Mar 29
|2010
|Mar 14
|Mar 19
|Mar 21
|Mar 23
|Mar 26
|Mar 31
|2009
|Mar 3
|Mar 12
|Mar 18
|Mar 23
|Mar 27
|Apr 1
|2008
|Feb 19
|Mar 11
|Mar 17
|Mar 18
|Mar 24
|Mar 26
|2007
|Mar 5
|Mar 20
|Mar 25
|Mar 27
|Mar 28
|Apr 1
|2006
|Feb 28
|Mar 13
|Mar 14
|Mar 16
|Mar 22
|Mar 30
|2005
|Mar 7
|Mar 22
|Mar 31
|Apr 3
|Apr 4
|Apr 9
|2004
|Mar 4
|Mar 12
|Mar 15
|Mar 22
|Mar 27
|Mar 31
D.C.'s cherry blossom tradition started more than a century ago, when the mayor of Tokyo, Japan gifted 3,000 trees to the city in 1912.
