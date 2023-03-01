cherry blossoms nps.jpg

Cherry blossoms in bloom on the National Mall.

 National Park Service

The National Park Service today predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms between March 22 and March 25 -- right on time as the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20.

The park service defines the peak bloom date as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.

The date varies year to year, depending on weather conditions, but generally the cherry blossoms reach full bloom between late March and early April.

According to the website cherryblossomwatch.com, the peak prediction is an early bloom "in terms of the historical average, but not by much. It's close to what's become fairly normal in recent decades."

The National Park Service says the earliest peak bloom was March 15 in 1990 and latest April 18 in 1958. 

YearGreen BudsFlorets VisibleExtension of FloretsPeduncle ElongationPuffy WhitePeak Bloom
2023Feb 23TBDTBDTBDTBDTBD
2022Mar 3Mar 7Mar 14Mar 17Mar 19Mar 25
2021Mar 11Mar 16Mar 22Mar 24Mar 26Mar 28
2020Feb 28Mar 3Mar 9Mar 12Mar 16Mar 20
2019Mar 5Mar 17Mar 23Mar 25Mar 29Apr 1
2018Feb 25Mar 15Mar 26Mar 29Apr 1Apr 5
2017Feb 24Mar 1Mar 6Mar 8Mar 22*Mar 25*
2016Mar 8Mar 13Mar 15Mar 17Mar 22Mar 25
2015Mar 18Apr 1Apr 4Apr 6Apr 8Apr 10
2014Mar 16Mar 23Mar 31Apr 4Apr 7Apr 10
2013Mar 11Mar 17Mar 26Mar 31Apr 4Apr 9
2012Feb 29Mar 8Mar 12Mar 14Mar 15Mar 20
2011Feb 28Mar 9Mar 16Mar 19Mar 22Mar 29
2010Mar 14Mar 19Mar 21Mar 23Mar 26Mar 31
2009Mar 3Mar 12Mar 18Mar 23Mar 27Apr 1
2008Feb 19Mar 11Mar 17Mar 18Mar 24Mar 26
2007Mar 5Mar 20Mar 25Mar 27Mar 28Apr 1
2006Feb 28Mar 13Mar 14Mar 16Mar 22Mar 30
2005Mar 7Mar 22Mar 31Apr 3Apr 4Apr 9
2004Mar 4Mar 12Mar 15Mar 22Mar 27Mar 31

D.C.'s cherry blossom tradition started more than a century ago, when the mayor of Tokyo, Japan gifted 3,000 trees to the city in 1912.

