The wait is over! The National Zoo's giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to her baby Friday evening at 6:35 p.m.
Zoo officials say Mei Xiang is caring for the new panda attentively.
"Keepers are watching Mei Xiang’s behavior and hope to see her nurse the cub and cradle it close to keep him/her warm. They’re also listening for loud squeals, which are signs of a healthy cub," the zoo said in a Facebook post.
Reproductive scientists from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and zoo veterinarians performed an artificial insemination on Mei Xiang March 22 with frozen semen collected from Tian Tian. Mei Xiang turned 22 years old July 22. Tian Tian will turn 23 Aug. 27.
The panda house at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat is currently closed to provide quiet for Mei Xiang and baby.
Mei Xiang has given birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. Tai Shan was born July 9, 2005, and he now lives in China. Bao Bao was born Aug. 23, 2013, and moved to the China in February 2017. Bei Bei was born on Aug. 22, 2015 and moved to China in November 2019.
As part of the Zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born at the Zoo move to China when they are 4 years old. The zoo’s current cooperative breeding agreement expires in December.
