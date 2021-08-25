We Virginians apparently love vodka, one brand in particular.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority this week released the top five most-sold brands for fiscal 2021 and Tito's Handmade domestic vodka won for the fourth year in a row.
The other top sellers, in order, included Hennessy cognac/armagnac; Jack Daniel’s 7 Black Tennessee whiskey; Patron Silver tequila and Jim Beam straight bourbon.
Of the five top sellers, Patron Silver tequila saw the most impressive leap in sales, from $20.9 million to $28.9 million, a 38.1% increase, followed by Hennessy VS cognac from $46.9 million to $52.8 million, a 12.6% increase. Tito’s Handmade vodka sales also increased from $52.3 million to $57.9 million, a 10.5% increase over fiscal 2020.
The top sellers were part of the ABC's unaudited draft financial results for fiscal year fiscal 2021 released Tuesday.
The ABC's gross revenue for fiscal 2021 was $1.4 billion, up $163 million over fiscal 2020. ABC fiscal year revenues include the sale of distilled spirits, Virginia wines and mixers, and the collection of license fees and other miscellaneous revenues from July 1 through June 30, the agency said in a news release.
Each year, per the Code of Virginia, Virginia ABC remits earnings to the commonwealth for designated state programs and services. For fiscal 2021, ABC contributed a total of $616.4 million, an increase of $71.1 million over the previous year. This reflects $237.3 million in profits from retail sales, $294 million in taxes (retail) and $85.1 million collected in wine and beer taxes.
During fiscal 2021, retail sales grew 14.7%, with six new ABC stores generating nearly $4.9 million in sales. ABC oversaw four store remodels and 10 store relocations to growing market areas, enhancing customer service and accessibility. Sunday sales also continued to play a role in the rising revenue, increasing by 11.8% in FY 2021 to $104.9 million.
An increase in online orders was a major contributor at the start of fiscal 2021 as customers used in-store pick-up, curbside pick-up and next day shipping to maintain social distancing, the release said. While the rate of online orders declined over the course of the year as customers returned to in person shopping, online transactions continued to be well ahead of pre-pandemic levels as ABC expanded availability of shipping and introduced same day delivery on a limited basis.
Sales to restaurant and hospitality businesses demonstrate the pandemic’s ongoing impact on these segments of our economy, according to the release. After being heavily impacted late in fiscal 2020 as the pandemic started, sales to licensees returned over the course of fiscal 2021, ultimately reaching historic levels of spirits purchased in the final months of the fiscal year, the release said.
The final, audited results will be released in the fall. For more information about Virginia ABC’s sales and revenue, visit www.abc.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.