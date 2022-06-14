'We left everything behind:' Ukrainians in Northern Virginia agonize over war at home

Sofiia Hordiiukis's good day is when she can have a video call with her parents and sisters in Ukraine, where a stable internet connection has become a luxury since the Russian invasion began.
Every night, from her apartment in Falls Church, Hordiiukis, a native Ukrainian, texts or calls her parents, who were working at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine when Russian forces occupied it in early March. When it was taken over and set on fire, her father and his coworkers hid inside a building for more than 24 hours before finding a way out.
"My hometown, Energodar, has been occupied, and my parents could not leave," Hordiiukis, 25, said.
She has felt torn between returning to Ukraine with her family and staying in the U.S. to support her country from afar.
She is not alone in her plight.
Thousands of miles away from home, Ukrainians in Virginia have grappled with the emotional toll of the war, worrying about the safety of their loved ones.
More than 10,000 members of Ukrainian forces and more than 4,300 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to figures from the United Nations and Ukrainian government.
Most of the casualties were caused by explosive weapons, such as shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and airstrikes, the U.N. said.
This has triggered anxiety for many Ukrainian immigrants in Virginia.
Nadiia Khomaziuk, 36, is worried because her sister, Lidiia, and her two kids are still in Rivne, in western Ukraine. She calls them multiple times a day, worrying that Russian missiles and shelling will demolish their home.
Living in Falls Church, 5,000 miles away from her sister, Khomaziuk could not sleep and eat for weeks after the war started because of fear and anxiety.
"Then I started getting used to it. It's a terrible feeling that you must get used to war," Khomaziuk, who works at the U.S.-Ukraine Business Council, said.
Anxiety and despair are prevalent, and so is survivor's guilt. Many people have found it painful when they could not be with their loved ones in Ukraine.
In Fairfax, Anna Veretinskaya, a new refugee, is one of them. After coming to the U.S. with her husband and their 5-year-old daughter on March 21, Veretinskaya said she sometimes feels terrible because she cannot be in Ukraine with her parents, who opt to stay back to take care of her grandmother.
"We must leave our house, our jobs, our parents to go to the U.S. We left everything behind," she said, adding that her daughter asks her when they go back to Kyiv.
Veretinskaya has no idea when they can return home because there is no sign of when the war will end. She traveled to the U.S. with a tourist visa and is now trying to get settled.
CBS News reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection registered 41,074 "legal entries" for Ukrainians between the start of February and April 6. That category can include visas designated for tourism, permanent residency or shorter travel.
"We are safe in the U.S., but our parents are not … Safe is not the word to talk about Ukraine now," Veretinskaya said.
Deanna Gasanova, who has lived in Falls Church for more than eight years, shares the same feeling.
"When the war started, I just wanted to be home. I don’t care. I just want to be with my parents," she said.
Her parents and brother are in Kamianske, an industrial city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast of Ukraine.
Helping hands
While watching the war from afar, Ukrainians in Virginia have lent a helping hand to their homeland.
Khomaziuk, a member of many groups supporting Ukrainian citizens and soldiers, has raised funds and collaborated with 200 UUBC members to coordinate humanitarian efforts and assist Ukrainians in the U.S. and Europe.
"My personal life has stopped. Everything that my family and I do now is helping Ukraine," said Khomaziuk, whose husband is a Ukrainian-American.
Meanwhile, Gasanova spends every weekend at a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Maryland, helping locals send humanitarian aid and medications to her home country's war-torn areas.
"Since I cannot be physically there, I support them financially. I focus on supporting old people in Ukraine who cannot travel to stores or do not have enough money to get food," Gasanova said.
Echoing her opinion, Hordiiukis, a Starbucks barista, has also saved money to send to her loved ones and donated to the Ukrainian army through charities and crowdfunding sites.
"I also join weekly rallies in D.C. to show support for my country," said Hordiiukis.
Money transfers to Ukraine have jumped since the war started. Payments to Ukrainians from friends and family abroad through MoneyGram, a U.S.-based remittances company, spiked by 121% on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, the company told Wall Street Journal.
World Bank also predicted that remittance flows to Ukraine from migrants abroad are expected to soar by 8% or more in 2022.
But emotional and financial support are not enough for many. Some Ukrainian immigrants have yearned to reunite with their families as soon as possible after two months of upheaval.
Khomaziuk’s sister previously applied for a tourist visa to bring her children to the U.S., but as of several weeks ago, the earliest available appointment at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw was in September.
"That is too long. My sister wants to stay and fight for our country, but her kids would need a safe place if the war escalated," Khomaziuk said.
On April 21, the Biden administration announced a new parole program, which will permit citizens and organizations to sponsor Ukrainian refugees. It is part of Biden's commitment to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians seeking asylum.
This has given Khomaziuk a glimmer of hope that she will be able to bring her niece and nephew to the U.S. soon.
Advocacy groups and refugee resettlement organizations are skeptical about the parole program because it does not provide resettlement assistance, job training, English classes or a path to U.S. citizenship.
Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a nonprofit organization that welcomes and supports refugees and migrants entering the U.S., said her organization is pleased that the Biden administration is taking this step but is "disappointed" with the sponsorship component.
"With the onus on sponsors to take financial responsibility, however, we are disappointed to see the administration outsource its moral obligation to support newly arrived Ukrainians," Vignarajah said.
Maryna Baydyuk, president of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit United Help Ukraine, said she hoped the parole program would benefit new refugees.
"Most people coming here have lost their homes due to bombs or fire, so they probably have no place to go back to, unfortunately," Baydyuk said.
More than 5.4 million people, approximately 10% of Ukraine's population, have escaped to Poland, Romania and other countries, according to the U.N.
Others, including Hordiiukis' parents and her two younger sisters, have chosen to stay.
"It is not safe to leave my town because the surrounding areas are under attack," she said.
These days, the last thing she does before going to bed is to tell them to keep her updated during her sleep.
In her dreams, she sees herself coming back to the embrace of her parents and sisters in Energodar. The last time she saw them was in 2021, when there was no bomb or smoke rising into the sky.
"I hope nothing crazy will happen," she said.
