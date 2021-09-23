Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House will close for good Sunday after 28 years on the Potomac River outside Dumfries.
“It’s our last weekend in existence here in Dumfries; it’s hard to believe,” owner Tim Bauckman said in a Facebook Live video earlier this week. “I never thought it would happen this soon.”
Tim’s has been a favorite in eastern Prince William County for decades, but Bauckman was notified in February that his lease would not be extended. After he announced the restaurant would have to close, thousands took up the cause of saving the business with petitions, a Facebook page and a rally at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting.
On Sept. 30, property management company CHR Properties LLC of Delaware will be granted possession of the property at 1510 Cherry Hill Road under terms of an agreement approved in Prince William County Circuit Court back in May. CHR officials have said a new restaurant will move into the space, but have not released any details.
The agreement came after a legal battle in which Bauckman filed a complaint in the circuit court to extend his lease. In response, CHR Properties filed a counterclaim demanding more than $491,000 in unpaid rent, accumulated late fees and damages caused to the property at the end of Cherry Hill Road.
But instead of a drawn-out trial, both parties agreed to let Bauckman wrap things up over the summer, and then everyone will move on.
Bauckman owns three other Tim’s restaurants, one at Lake Anna in Mineral, one in Fairview Beach in King George County and the other at Coles Point in Hague.
Bauckman said the Dumfries location will be open this weekend with live music Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights before closing for good. Bauckman said his business operations will move to Tim’s II in Fairview Beach for now.
“We’ve had a great run; we’re on our last week,” he said. “We appreciate you guys coming all these years.”
