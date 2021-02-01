The Prince William Health Department has canceled two COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for today, Feb. 1.
Today's appointments for the clinics at Beacon Hall on the Manassas campus of George Mason University and Potomac Middle School will be rescheduled via email.
You can also call the health department call center at 703-872-7759 with questions or for more information.
If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and if you are not currently registered but would like to be added to the waitlist, please go to http://bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist.
For more information: Visit the Prince William Health District website vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william.
