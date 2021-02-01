Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A light mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.