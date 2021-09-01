Some area school systems are closed or dismissing early due to the threat of strong storms and flooding today.
Fauquier County Public Schools will dismiss early, with secondary schools letting out at 12:30 p.m. Elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after school and evening activities are canceled.
Stafford County school buildings are closed Wednesday, Sept. 1. It is a telework day for staff and an asynchronous learning day for students.
A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the D.C. area this morning through Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the region. A tornado watch is also in effect from Fredericksburg into Culpeper.
Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Dep…
The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of rain is possible.
