With 325 of 330 precincts reporting unofficial polling results in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District at nearly 11 p.m., Democratic candidate Dr. Cameron Webb trails Republican Bob Good by less than 10 points.
“We still feel confident,” said Mia Ehrenberg, Communications Director for the Webb Campaign. “There are still many ballots outstanding for anyone to call this race.”
At 9:30 p.m. Webb addressed a Facebook Live audience and said “we’re going to keep our eyes on those results.”
“The fight goes on,” Webb continued. “The fight goes on because people are depending on us to use our voices every single day to fight for them … we’ll keep fighting until that last vote is counted.”
Absentee vote totals are still outstanding for Campbell, Fauquier, Fluvanna and Lynchburg. All vote totals are unofficial until certified on Nov. 16.
In terms of campaign funding, the Webb campaign outraised Good fourfold, raking in $5.7 million compared to the Republican’s $1.1 million.
The Cook Political Report was the first to come out and call the race a toss-up, followed by Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball. Political statistics website FiveThirtyEight recently called the Fifth District Congressional Race the most competitive U.S. House race in the country.
In Rappahannock County there was hardly any competition at all. With six of the six precincts reporting in the county, Bob Good captured almost 56 percent of the vote (2,756 votes) to Cameron Webb’s 43.5 percent (2,135 votes).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.