The National Weather Service says it's looking more and more like Northern Virginia will see accumulating snow starting Wednesday morning, but where the rain/snow line sets up and just how much is still in question.
Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday ahead of a broad area of low pressure extending from the northern Gulf Coast into the Tennessee Valley, with temperatures Tuesday night in the 20s for much of the area, the weather service Sterling forecast office says.
By Wednesday morning, an upper level trough will be digging south and east across the Mississippi River Valley, and is expected to consolidate over the eastern Carolinas in the afternoon, strengthening as it tracks along or just east of the Delmarva Peninsula Wednesday night.
Precipitation associated with the system will overspread the area Wednesday morning while much of the area is at or below freezing, allowing for snow.
Thereafter, some model guidance shows warmer air trying to work its way along and east of the I-95 corridor to produce a rain/snow mix in the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
Further north and west, temperatures should allow for an all snow event, with accumulating snow looking increasingly likely.
"At this time, an enhanced winter storm threat exists Wednesday and Wednesday night along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, potentially resulting in a disruption to travel, while a slight winter storm threat along and east of the I-95 corridor," the weather service said in its forecast discussion Saturday morning. "With a touch slower progression of the system, models linger precipitation into a good portion of Wednesday night as the low pushes away from the coast Thursday morning. There is some discrepancy in this progression between the global guidance, so this will have to be ironed out in the coming days."
You can follow the National Weather Service latest forecast on this system and potential impacts at weather.gov/lwx/winter.
