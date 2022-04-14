Wegmans on Thursday announced it will eliminate plastic bags companywide by the end of year.
The company’s goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags, "the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags," the grocery chain said in a news release.
“We understand shoppers are accustomed to receiving plastic bags at checkout and losing that option requires a significant change. We are here to help our customers with this transition as we focus on doing what’s right for the environment,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy, and sustainability. “As we’ve encountered plastic bag legislation in numerous markets, we’ve learned there’s more we can do, and a bigger impact we can make, together with our customers.”
Wegmans will incentivize the use of reusable bags by charging five cents per paper bag, an approach that has proven successful in New York and other markets, the release said.
In stores where the company has already eliminated plastic bags -- including Fairfax, where county leaders enacted a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags on Jan. 1 -- paper bags are used for 20-25% of transactions, while the remaining 75-80% use reusable bags, or no bag at all, the release said.
"By eliminating plastic bags from the rest of our stores and focusing on transitioning our customers to reusable bags, we’re preventing approximately 345,000,000 single-use bags from going into circulation in a year’s time," the release said.
The amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store’s local food bank and United Way. In 2021, Wegmans collected and donated more than $1.7 million from the bag charge.
Wegmans will take a phased approach to eliminating single-use plastic bags at its remaining 45 stores throughout the second half of 2022 to accommodate paper- and reusable-bag supply. All new Wegmans stores will open with paper bags as the sole single-use bag option.
Wegmans’ elimination of single-use bags is coupled with its commitment to reduce single-use plastics. Wegmans has committed to reducing its in-store plastic packaging made from fossil fuels, along with other single-use plastics, by 10 million pounds by 2024.
