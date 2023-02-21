Republicans have retained the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir prevailed in Tuesday’s special election for the seat, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Weir handily won with 60.4% of the vote, or 4,195 votes, over Democrat Kerensa Sumers, who received 2,735 votes.
Weir’s victory restored the partisan makeup of the eight-member board to a 5-3 Democratic majority.
The Gainesville seat was vacated after the Dec. 16 resignation of longtime Republican Supervisor Pete Candland, who was first elected in 2011.
Candland’s resignation was spurred by expanded limitations on his voting powers by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. The recommendation was tied to Candland’s involvement as an applicant in the controversial PW Digital Gateway proposal in his district. The project proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane.
The election was the first referendum on the board’s new Democratic majority, albeit in a district Republicans have held since 1995. Democrats took control of the board in 2019, ending a Republican majority that had existed since 1996. The party last held a majority from 1988 to 1992.
The board majority has faced mounting political opponents over a series of land-use policy decisions in the past two years around the county’s rural area and the data center industry, particularly the PW Digital Gateway. All five of the board’s Democrats are running for reelection and four already have challengers.
Weir, who has served 11 nonconsecutive years on the Haymarket Town Council, will have to run again in November for a full four-year term.
Weir won eight of 14 precincts. Notably, he took the Heritage Hunt precinct, the epicenter of opposition to the PW Digital Gateway data center complex, with 900 of the 1,143 votes.
Weir, who has been vocally opposed to the PW Digital Gateway, also surprisingly carried the Catharpin precinct, which includes almost the entirety of the proposal’s planned property. He received 334 votes to Sumers’ 325.
Sumers won in five precincts clustered near the Manassas city limits, but only received a total of 273 votes from those areas. Her only other precinct was one north of Haymarket, where she received 80 of 99 votes.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.