The residents of Dale City have a new sign welcoming visitors to the eastern Prince William County community.
Virginia American Water built the stone structure at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Gideon Drive, the official “entrance” to Dale City, complete with a tamper-proof pole to fly the American flag.
Barry Suits, president of Virginia American Water, said Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry and his staff “came to us with some ideas … and it just happened to be a project that we could bring to fruition together.”
Virginia American Water provides water and wastewater services to about 21,000 Dale City homes.
“It's part of a bigger theme. We have to be part of the community. We're more than the water and wastewater provider. We're actually engaged in the community and helping make it a better place to work and live,” Suits said.
Dale City, the creation of real estate developer Cecil Don Hylton, began construction in 1960 as a suburban planned community, with the first alphabetized sections – Ashdale, Birchdale, Cloverdale, Darbydale, Evansdale and Forestdale – completed by 1968. The community expanded in the 1970s and today spans from Gideon Drive and Dale Boulevard to Hoadly Road, ending at Trentdale.
The new welcome sign is part of a Virginia American Water’s plans to build a 17,000-square-foot operations center in Dale City.
Angry said the sign and the project align with one of his priorities for the community of about 72,000 residents: revitalization.
“What Virginia American Water has done is created the gateway into Neabsco District with a Welcome to Dale City sign and this beautiful flag,” said Angry. “And the essence of it all really ties to what's happening along the Dale Boulevard corridor, which is revitalization efforts. And so this is a beautiful beginning to the start of something very promising.”
Hard to polish a turd Supervisor Angry….
