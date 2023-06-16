Two former statewide candidates and General Assembly colleagues are squaring off in the Democratic primary for the 33rd State Senate District, with primary day for Hala Ayala and Jennifer Carroll Foy set June 20.
Having worked closely together on several issues during their time in the House of Delegates, the two women were moved into the same Senate district after the 2021 redistricting process. Now the former colleagues are facing off against each other for the first time.
Unlike many other intra-party General Assembly primary races, the campaign rhetoric has taken on a decidedly pointed tone as the two sides have combined to raise more than $2 million for the race.
Carroll Foy’s campaign mailers have gone after Ayala’s receiving campaign funding from Dominion Energy after saying she would reject money from the utility company. Carroll Foy’s website also has an entire section attacking Ayala’s record.
Meanwhile, fundraising materials from Ayala have accused Carroll Foy of lying about her record and of covering up an endorsement from Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-16th, whose wife recently filed for divorce and accused him of abusing her and beginning their relationship when she was underage.
The two are fighting to represent the new 33rd District, which runs from Burke to Lake Ridge, east to Woodbridge and Dumfries and south to Leesylvania. A mostly Democratic district in recent elections (by results from the district’s current precincts), it has a 60-40 split between Prince William County and Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Both candidates are leaning on their time spent in the House of Delegates – Carroll Foy in the 2nd District and Ayala in the 51st – in their campaign materials.
Work in the General Assembly
In 2020, Carroll Foy sponsored legislation that ultimately passed requiring Dominion Energy to remove coal ash from unsecured ponds that had been leaking, like the one at the Possum Point power station.
That same year, she also sponsored laws that prohibit the use of neck restraints in most cases by police, provide private cause of action against employers for nonpayment of wages and the bill that ultimately ratified the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia (of which Ayala was the chief co-patron). Carroll Foy was also behind the legislation that created Prince William’s public defender office, which also serves Manassas and Manassas Park.
Ayala, meanwhile, led the charge for same-day voter registration in Virginia. In 2021, she got legislation passed that expands a pilot program for broadband service in underserved areas and introduced a bill that would have created a paid family and medical leave program, though that legislation ultimately died.
In her time in the General Assembly, Ayala also pushed bills that would have limited what could be advertised to minors online, established a statewide STEAM education fund, recognized racism as a public health crisis and mandated hazard pay for essential workers during the pandemic, but those bills also failed.
But both left the body to pursue statewide races. Carroll Foy resigned her seat at the end of 2020 to run for governor, ultimately coming in second by a wide margin to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Democratic primary the following year.
Ayala relinquished her seat in 2022 after a run for lieutenant governor in which she won the Democratic nomination but fell to Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in the 2021 general election by under 2 points.
Endorsements
So far, Carroll Foy has won the backing of much of the area’s organized labor, at least at the union level. She’s received endorsements from several unions, including the Prince William Education Association, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 and the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building Trades Council.
Carroll Foy has also locked up the support of much of the county’s elected Democrats, getting the endorsement from every Democrat on the county’s School Board and four of the county board’s Democrats, including chairs Ann Wheeler and Babur Lateef. She also picked up the Washington Post editorial board’s endorsement last week.
But Ayala has the support of a number of high-profile statewide figures, including the commonwealth’s last two Democratic governors, Ralph Northam and McAuliffe, former House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw.
Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be a favorite against Republican Mike Van Meter, the only Republican in the race, as the district’s current precincts broke for McAuliffe over Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by more than 20 percentage points in 2021.
And if the primary campaign has gotten unusually acrimonious, it’s even more expensive. Carroll Foy has so far raised over $1.4 million for the race, nearly doubling Ayala’s haul of $735,000, according to reports released Monday.
Carroll Foy brought in $770,000 in the second fundraising period of 2023 alone, second among all General Assembly candidates, trailing only the $814,000 brought in by Morrissey’s primary opponent, Lashrecse Aird.
