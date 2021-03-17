Economic stimulus payments hit many American's bank accounts this morning, but Wells Fargo customers weren't able to check to make sure the money arrived.
Direct deposits from the latest COVID-19 relief package signed into law last week by President Joe Biden started showing up in bank accounts over the weekend.
But some financial institutions, including Wells Fargo and Chase, said it would likely be today before customers received the money. The rush of customers checking their accounts apparently overwhelmed Wells Fargo's online banking system this morning.
We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.— Ask Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) March 17, 2021
For those who do not use Direct Deposit for their tax refunds, paper checks will be mailed. It took several weeks for those checks to arrive from the first stimulus packages that were approved under the Trump Administration.
