Three Loudoun County supervisors are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to allow the western part of the county to enter Phase One of reopening local businesses on Friday with the rest of the state.
The supervisors represent districts that are generally west of Route 15 and north of Goose Creek, including the town of Leesburg.
On Tuesday, in a response to a request from Northern Virginia leaders, Northam extended the closure of non-essential businesses in the region, including all of Loudoun County, until at least May 29. He cited the high number of coronavirus cases in the region and the fact that as a whole the region has not met some of the metrics around testing and hospitalizations necessary to move into Phase One.
However, the letter from the western Loudoun supervisors sent to Northam on Wednesday emphasized that their communities are different from those in eastern Loudoun. The letter was signed by Catoctin District Supervisor Caleb Kershner, Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tony Buffington, and Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd. Kershner and Buffington are Republicans, and Umstattd is a Democrat.
"The Catoctin and Blue Ridge Districts are largely rural and the Leesburg District has a high percentage of lower- and middle-income workers who have been without any income for two months and desperately need and want to go back to work," the supervisors wrote.
They said their districts account for less than 30% of Loudoun's total COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday morning, Loudoun reported 1,339 cases and 44 deaths.
Furthermore, the supervisors challenged the letter from the region that was signed by Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall and sent to the governor over the weekend to request the delay.
"The letter ... confusingly aggregated Loudoun’s data with that of Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and the City of Alexandria," the supervisors wrote. "Loudoun County is in a stronger position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic than much of Northern Virginia, Our residents have been diligently abiding by the quarantine rules."
The letter from the western supervisors also cited data from Loudoun's economic development department that as many as 25% of the county's small businesses may have to close due to the shutdowns.
"What our residents need most right now is to be allowed to restart their jobs and their small businesses," the supervisors wrote. "Our local and rural businesses, most of which have fewer than three employees, form the backbone of Loudoun’s economy. They have already weathered severe disruptions, and now they are dangerously close to collapsing. And too many of our residents are ineligible to work from home, have insufficient broadband connectivity, and no resources to pay their bills."
Speaking remotely via a video connection during Northam's news conference Wednesday, Randall said she understands that local small businesses are suffering. "This is not lost on me. We will move to Phase One the moment our health directors say we can do so safely."
InsideNoVa has asked Northam's office whether the governor has any response to the supervisors' letter.
The western Loudoun supervisors are not the only local officials to question the region's request to delay entering Phase One.
Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish told InsideNoVa on Tuesday that his city was not consulted before the letter from the region was sent to Northam.
"It's wrong for the larger jurisdictions to assume that they represent everyone," Parrish said. "It was a very big surprise to many that they did what they did."
(1) comment
I support this effort and am glad we have elected officials (at least in Western Loudoun) that are able to understand risk management.
