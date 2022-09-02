The western-most segment of the new 66 Express Lanes will open the weekend of Sept. 10, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Friday morning.
The exact opening date will be announced in the coming days as crews work to complete weather-dependent final preparations.
The nine-mile western stretch of 66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville, and features multiple new ramps providing direct access to and from the express lanes. The remaining 13 miles of new express lanes along Interstate 66 between Route 28 and I-495 (the Capital Beltway) are scheduled to open in December.
“We are pleased to join our 66 Express Lanes project partners in opening the first segment of one of Virginia’s largest megaprojects ahead of schedule,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich in a statement. “By opening the western segment of the new 66 Express Lanes early, we are able to start delivering congestion relief to I-66 travelers sooner than originally planned.”
Drivers will be able to access the western end of the 66 Express Lanes through a variety of entrance and exit points. Drivers traveling eastbound on I-66 will be able to merge onto the Express Lanes from the general-purpose lanes prior to Route 29 in Gainesville and by using a slip ramp prior to Route 234 Business. Drivers traveling westbound on I-66 will be able to access the Express Lanes from the general-purpose lanes prior to Route 28.
Drivers will also have direct access from new dedicated ramps at Route 234/Sudley Road, Route 28, and Braddock and Walney Roads, as well as convenient access from two new commuter parking lots at University Boulevard (Gainesville) and Century Park Drive (Manassas), which were built as part of the overall “Transform 66 Outside the Beltway” project.
Eligible high occupancy vehicles (HOV) with an E-ZPass Flex set to “carpool mode” can travel the 66 Express Lanes toll free. Express Lanes will be available for motorists who choose to pay a toll, using either E-ZPass or by paying online at Ride66Express.com. During this initial opening phase of the western segment, vehicles must have two or more occupants to qualify as HOV, and may include carpools, vanpools and commuter buses. Additional information on how to use the 66 Express Lanes can be found at Ride66Express.com.
While the western section of the 66 Express Lanes will be open, construction will continue throughout the project corridor. Activities will include major paving operations and shifting lanes into final alignments, as well as work on interchanges, bridges and ramps. Following the anticipated December opening of the remaining 66 Express Lanes, final construction elements will continue and are scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.
