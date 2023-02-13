The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Monday that WestJet Airlines will begin new nonstop service between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) on June 2.
Flights will initially operate three times a week through October. Passengers on this new route will travel aboard a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
“Dulles International Airport welcomes WestJet to the Washington, D.C., region with this first-ever service to Calgary,” said Chryssa Westerlund, Airports Authority executive vice president and chief revenue officer, in a news release. “Calgary will become the 60th international destination from Washington Dulles, and WestJet will be our 40th air carrier. We are thrilled to welcome WestJet to Dulles and to provide customers this new link between Western Canada and Washington.”
WestJet’s new route to Washington, D.C., will become the airline’s sixth U.S. gateway for the Canadian carrier. In addition, Calgary International Airport has a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Pre-Clearance facility, which enables arriving customers to Dulles to exit as domestic passengers. Flights can be purchased now by visiting https://www.westjet.com/en-us
This caused me to almost pollute my britches with delight.
