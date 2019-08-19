A 54-year-old Westridge man shot by police officers after confronting them with a knife faces two counts of attempted malicious wounding of law-enforcement officers.
The shooting took place Aug. 15 in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in the Westridge community near Lake Ridge following a domestic argument between the man and his wife.
The wife of the suspect initially contacted a friend regarding the domestic argument and the friend in turn made the call to police.
When the officers arrived, they encountered the wife in front of the home where she informed the officers that the suspect was threatening harm to her and their children, Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers were also informed that the suspect was armed with a knife and pellet gun.
"The suspect eventually came to the front door of the home before officers engaged him as he charged towards them with the knife," Perok said.
The suspect, identified as Mark Edward Johnson, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in custody, Perok said.
The criminal and administrative investigations into the incident are continuing.
Detectives have charged Johnson with two counts of attempted malicious wounding of police officers. A court date is set for Oct. 2.
