Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton was locked in a tight battle Tuesday to hold onto her seat against Republican challenger Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

With 143 of the district's 188 precincts reporting by 8:40 p.m., Wexton led by 5,242 votes. She had 51.2% to Cao's 48.7%. About 40,000 early votes remained to be counted as well.

The district's boundaries were changed as a result of redistricting after the 2020 Census and now consists of all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, western Prince William County, and a small sliver of southern Fairfax County. Loudoun makes up about half of the new district.

Wexton was leading the vote count in the Loudoun, Fairfax, Manassas and Manassas Park portions of the district, while Cao led in the more southern portions.

Wexton is seeking her third term in Congress, having ousted Republican Barbara Comstock by 12 percentage points in 2018 and Republican challenger Aliscia Andrews by a similar margin in 2020. In those elections, however, the district included more reliably Democratic areas of Fairfax County.

Wexton, who lives in Leesburg, is a lawyer and former prosecutor who was elected to the state Senate in 2014 and served there until she was elected to Congress in 2019. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and a law degree from the College of William & Mary.

In Congress, Wexton has sponsored legislation that would offer grants for police departments with fewer than 200 officers, make monkeypox testing free, expand veterans disability compensation and ban assault weapons. She supported the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, COVID stimulus and the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

Cao is a political newcomer who lives in the Purcellville area of western Loudoun. Born in Vietnam, his family came to the United States when he was 4. However, he spent most of his youth in West Africa before returning to the United States in 1982. A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria and the U.S. Naval Academy, Cao spent more than 30 years in the Navy, including leading the Navy’s dive school in Panama City, Fla.

He beat over 10 other candidates for the Republican nomination in a firehouse primary in May.

During the campaign, Wexton tried to paint Cao as too extreme in his conservative beliefs for the district. Cao has called himself “pro-life” and has said that he believes abortion laws should be left up to the states, but at times has used extreme rhetoric on the issue, like saying that under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, abortion was legal up until the point of birth “or even post-birth,” which was not true.

Cao, meanwhile, criticized Wexton and President Joe Biden for high inflation and interest rates. On education, he said he opposes what he calls “political agendas” and “indoctrination” in schools and said in a recent debate that he opposes allowing transgender athletes to compete in school sports.

“Biological boys shouldn’t be in girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms or sports,” he said.

Cao has also criticized admissions policy changes for Thomas Jefferson High School aimed at admitting more Black and Hispanic students. Cao said those changes were “destroying the meritocracy” at the school.

Campaigning Tuesday morning at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station polling location in Rappahannock, Wexton stressed the importance of the election.

"Our very democracy is at stake," she said. "It's not just about what's happening today. It's about the future of our country."

Wexton has held a fundraising advantage for much of the campaign, but Cao cut into her lead in the period ending Sept. 30, outraising Wexton over the previous three months. As of Oct. 19, Wexton had raised a total of $3.7 million to Cao’s $2.8 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

InsideNoVa reporters James Jarvis and Jared Foretek contributed to this article.