A woman died and a Washington Football Team player was injured in a Thursday night crash on Gum Spring Road in Loudoun County.
WFT safety Deshazor Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road about 9:15 p.m. when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and ESPN.
The passenger in the car, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died of her injuries.
Everett was was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Everett, 29, is a WFT safety and special teams player who has been with the team since 2015.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.
Oh no. Absolutely tragic. No further evidence has been furnished, but I suspect alcohol was involved. That road is easy if not fun to drive on going 50mph in a reasonable state of mind. The family of the passenger will never be the same again. The life of the man responsible for taking care of his passenger's life will never be the same again, either. I sincerely hope this man decides to use his second chance at life to advocate change for others, so that other young men won't make the same choices he did... All my love and strength for recovery.
I suspect that Mr. Everett was going over the 45 mph speed limit.
