A pair of bills courting the Washington Football Team to build a new stadium in Virginia have been filed in the General Assembly.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, submitted similar legislation Jan. 21 seeking to establish a Virginia Football Stadium Authority.
The team, based in Ashburn, is considering sites in Prince William and Loudoun counties, state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, has said, and team officials have been meeting with legislators since late last year.
In March 2020, shortly after she took office, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler told InsideNoVa columnist Al Alborn that Prince William would be an ideal location for a stadium. She has since declined to comment on any specifics.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed the idea in his first speech to the General Assembly, on Jan. 17.
The Washington Football Team’s contract at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was constructed in 1997.
Under the proposed legislation, the stadium authority would be similar to an existing Baseball Stadium Authority, which the state created in 1995 with the hopes of landing a Major League Baseball team. Under such authorities, officials typically create a district around the stadium and dedicate some or all of the new revenue generated from the complex to construction or related infrastructure.
The legislation would exempt the authority from the state’s Personnel and Public Procurement acts.
The two bills have only minor differences. Saslaw’s allows the authority to issue 40-year bonds, while Knight’s allows only 20-year bonds. Knight’s bill also dissolves the authority if a development and lease agreement hasn’t been approved by July 1, 2025, but Saslaw’s has no sunset date.
The authority would be led by nine members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly. Four of the nine members would be appointed from a list chosen by the football team that primarily will use the stadium.
Localities would be able to use eminent domain to acquire property and convey it to the authority.
“Virginia is a football state. We deserve a football team … both as a source of shared pride and of state revenues,” House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, told The Washington Post. “We have a business-minded, forward-thinking governor and House [Republican] majority, and as we continue to pursue this opportunity, I think it’s important for us to understand how this project and its revenues will benefit the whole state, from Arlington to the mountains of Southwest Virginia.”
McPike has declined to comment on specific locations in Prince William.
Prince William officials would likely need to make a harder sell than Loudoun because Prince William is not served by the region’s Metrorail system. A study released by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation in October estimated a Metro extension to the Triangle area could cost up to $27 billion.
Metro's Silver Line is being extended into eastern Loudoun County, near Dulles Airport, where the team had reportedly eyed potential stadium sites previously. The Silver Line extension is expected to open this spring.
The team is still reportedly considering sites in the District of Columbia and Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said last week his state still hopes to keep the team in the state, the Post reported.
“I’ve personally talked with the owners of the team and leaders of the team, and we’re very interested in keeping them,” Hogan said. “But it’s kind of the same situation we’ve been in for seven or eight years. They’re looking to decide where they’re going to be in seven years or so, and Maryland is going to fight.”
Saslaw’s bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations, and Knight’s legislation was referred to the House Appropriations Committee.
