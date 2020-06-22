Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced the details of the third phase of the state's reopening plan, although he has yet to specify when the state will enter that phase. It could happen as soon as this Friday, June 26.
In the meantime, here's a summary of what Phase Three means for various types of businesses and gatherings (see full guidelines here). In all cases:
- Masks are required in public indoor areas, except when eating, drinking or exercising
- Physical distancing must be maintained at 6 feet and expanded to 10 feet for activities that involve singing, exercise, or cheering.
- CDC guidelines for routine cleaning and disinfection must be followed.
- Telework should be encouraged whenever possible.
- In-person work-related gatherings, such as meetings, training sessions and trade shows, should be limited and if required be kept as short as possible, while limiting the number of attendees and ensuring physical distancing.
SOCIAL GATHERINGS
In Phase Three, gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed (compared to 50 people in Phase Two), but the following guidelines apply:
- Occupancy is limited to 50% of the event space or 250 people, whichever is less.
- Signage should be posted prohibiting entry by anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or recent exposure to the virus
- Seating areas should be designed to maintain 6 feet of distance between parties who are not from the same household.
- Develop plans for participant flow, including entry and exit, to minimize contact among participants.
- Use technology to limit person-to-person interaction, such as contactless ticketing and scanning.
- Install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions, at kiosks.
RESTAURANTS AND BARS
In Phase Three, restaurants may offer indoor dining at full capacity (up from 50% in Phase Two) and bars can reopen, but the following restrictions apply:
- All parties must be seated at least 6 feet apart, including in the bar area.
- Multiple parties may not be seated at one table, unless separated by at lest 6 feet.
- All parties, whether seated together or across multiple tables, are limited to 250 people.
- Musicians must be at least 6 feet from any customers or employees.
- Employees must wear face coverings.
- Buffets may be open for self-service, with continuous monitoring by trained staff required at food lines, and serving utensils must be changed hourly during peak meal times. Facilities must provide hand sanitizer at buffets, and employees and patrons must use barriers (e.g. gloves or deli tissue) when touching utensils.
NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL BUSINESSES, MALLS, ETC.
In Phase Three, brick-and-mortar retail businesses can resume full capacity (up from 50% capacity in Phase Two), subject to the following restrictions:
- Physical distancing of 6 feet must be maintained.
- Employees working with customers must wear face coverings.
GYMS AND OTHER FITNESS CENTERS
In Phase Three, gyms and fitness centers can reopen for indoor activities at 75% capacity (up from 30% in Phase Two), subject to the following conditions:
- 10 feet of physical distancing must be maintained wherever possible, including during exercise classes.
- Patrons should be screened upon entrance for COVID-19 symptoms.
- Total capacity cannot exceed 250 people.
- Customer-facing employees (other than lifeguards) must wear face coverings.
- Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, and interactive play features must be closed. Swimming pools may operate in accordance with the guidelines for swimming pools below.
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS
In Phase Three, indoor and outdoor swimming pools may open for free swim at 75% capacity (in Phase Two, only limited exercise and instruction was allowed), subject to the following restrictions:
- Hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, and interactive play features must be closed.
- 10 feet of physical distance must be maintained between persons not of the same household.
- Seating may be provided on pool decks with at least 10 feet of spacing between persons who are not members of the same household.
- All seating (including lifeguard stations) must be cleaned and disinfected between uses.
- Customer-facing employees other than lifeguards must wear face coverings.
- Patrons should be screened upon entrance for COVID-19 symptoms.
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL SPORTS
In Phase Three, recreational and youth sports activities may be held, subject to the following conditions:
- The total number of attendees (participants and spectators) cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 250 persons. For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 persons per field.
- Physical distancing of at least 10 feet must be maintained where practical.
- Anyone who has symptoms of, has tested positive for, or has been exposed to COVID-19 must follow appropriate guidelines for quarantine or isolation. Persons with symptoms should stay home until CDC criteria for ending isolation have been met.
- Daily screening for COVID-19 must be conducted for participants, coaches, officials and staff.
- Shared items must be disinfected between uses when possible.
BARBER SHOPS, BEAUTY SALONS, ETC.
In Phase Three, personal care and grooming services businesses may open at full capacity (up from 50% in Phases One and Two), provided they meet the following requirements:
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained between work stations and between clients in the waiting area.
- Employees and clients must wear face coverings and services must be limited to those that can be provided with a face covering on.
- Employees must maintain names and contact information for all clients.
ENTERTAINMENT AND PUBLIC AMUSEMENT VENUES
In Phase Three, the following venues may open at 50% capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people, subject to the conditions below: Performing arts venues, concert venues, movie theaters, drive-in entertainment, sports venues, botanical gardens, zoos, fairs, carnivals, amusement parks, museums, aquariums, historic horse racing facilities, bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, carnivals, arts and craft facilities, escape rooms, trampoline parks, public and private social clubs, and all other entertainment centers and places of public amusement.
- No private parties of more than 250 people.
- 10 feet of physical distance must be maintained between all performers, participants, and patrons who are not members of the same household.
- All shared items must be cleaned and disinfected between uses.
- Remove or deactivate all shared objects and interactive exhibits/events to discourage congregating and reduce contact with high-touch surfaces.
- Outdoor queue lines should follow physical distancing guidelines, allowing for 6 feet of separation between persons who are not members of the same household.
- Create a guest flow plan of modified queue lines to and within the facility. Determine areas likely to become bottlenecks or pinch points and adjust guest flow accordingly.
- Reconfigure seating areas to allow 6 feet of physical distance between individuals by eliminating and closing select tables or seating areas, or by spreading them out to allow for adequate spacing.
RELIGIOUS SERVICES
In Phase Three, churches may open at full capacity (up from 50% in Phases One and Two), provided the following conditions are met:
- Physical distancing of 6 feet is maintained between persons not of the same household.
- Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable and used only once and discarded.
- For weekly services, it is recommended that churches continue to provide and encourage use of online streaming and drive-in options for people who can utilize these options. It is also recommended that the use of choirs be suspended.
PRIVATE CAMPGROUNDS AND OVERNIGHT SUMMER CAMPS
In Phase Three, overnight summer camps must remain closed. Private campgrounds can open, subject to the following conditions:
- No gatherings of more than 250 people.
- On site retail, recreation and fitness, cabins, and food establishments must follow the requirements and guidelines specific to those establishments.
- Customer-facing employees must wear face coverings.
HORSE AND OTHER LIVESTOCK SHOWS
In Phase Three, horse and livestock shows may be held at 50% of venue capacity or 250 people, whichever is less, subject the following restrictions:
- Create a guest flow plan of modified queue lines to and within the facility. Determine areas likely to become bottlenecks or pinch points and adjust guest flow accordingly.
- Reconfigure seating areas to allow 6 feet of physical distance between individuals by eliminating and closing select tables or seating areas, or by spreading them out to allow for adequate spacing.
- Ensure anyone who has symptoms of, has tested positive for, or has been exposed to COVID-19 follows appropriate guidelines for quarantine or isolation. Persons with symptoms should stay home until CDC criteria for ending isolation have been met.
- Conduct daily screening of trainers, officials, staff, participants, and other attendees for COVID-19 symptoms prior to admission to the venue/facility.
- Require all people inside the show grounds, unless mounted on a horse, to wear a face covering.
