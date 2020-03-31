Under the executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus, Virginia residents are required to stay at home until June 10.
Exceptions from the order are specifically provided for:
- Obtaining food, beverages, goods, or services as allowed in the governor's order issued March 23 specifying which businesses can remain open. This includes obtaining carry-out meals from restaurants.
- Seeking medical attention, essential social services, governmental services, assistance from law enforcement, or emergency services.
- Taking care of other individuals, animals, or visiting the home of a family member.
- Traveling required by court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation, or child care.
- Engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements.
- Traveling to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work.
- Traveling to and from an educational institution.
- Volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services.
- Leaving one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the direction of law enforcement, or at the direction of another government agency.
To the extent that individuals use shared spaces, whether indoors or outdoors, they must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person, excluding members of their family or household or caretakers.
Northam's order further banks all gatherings of more than 10 people. "This includes parties, celebrations, religious, or other social events, whether they occur indoor or outdoor," it says. This restriction does not apply to the operation of businesses allowed to remain open under the previous executive order or to gatherings of family members who live in the same residence.
Northam also ordered:
- All state institutions of higher education to cease all in-person classes and instructions and to cancel any activities involving more than 10 people.
- Effective Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., all privately owned campgrounds must cease reservations for overnight stays shorter than 14 nights.
- The immediate closure of all public beaches to all activity, except exercising and fishing. Social distancing requirements must be followed in those cases.
People who violate the portions of the order regarding gatherings of more than 10 people and closures of educational institutions, campgrounds and beaches are subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries the potential of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
In response to a question during his news conference Monday in Richmond, Northam said golf courses can remain open but clubhouses must be closed.
The complete text of Northam's order can be found here.
