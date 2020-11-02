Election Day is Tuesday, but over 2.73 million Virginians have already voted.

That represents more than two-thirds of the total votes cast in the state in the 2016 presidential election, and it means that the reporting of results Tuesday night will look quite different. That's according to state officials and the Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks campaign fund-raising and election results.

After the polls close at 7 p.m., election officials each of the state's more than 2,000 voting precincts go through a process of closing the precinct and reporting the vote counts to their local city or county registrar's office, which then reports them to the Virginia Department of Elections.

While that process will be the same this year, the results are going to be quite different. That's because all of those early votes -- whether cast in-person or by mail -- are counted and recorded at what's called a "Central Absentee Precinct" in each locality rather than in the precinct where the voter normally would have cast a ballot.

So the results from the individual precincts, which usually start to be reported around 7:30 p.m. from around the state, will be based off fewer votes than normal. In addition, most polling indicates that Democrats are more likely to have voted earlier than have Republicans, which, if true, means that more Republicans will be voting at their precincts on Election Day. That, in turn, means that the early vote totals from individual precincts may indicate Republican candidates are faring better than Democrats when compared with results from the same precincts in earlier years.

The state Department of Elections has given local elections officials until 11 p.m. on election night to count ballots received during early voting. They can start counting those ballots during the day, but some localities - such as Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties - will have hundreds of thousands to process. Absentee ballots also can be dropped off at any polling place on election day, and those have to be transported to the main elections office in each locality to be counted.

So while some localities may finish counting their early votes before 11 p.m., officials say it's likely that sometime after 11 p.m., a large number of votes will suddenly be reported from all over the state - perhaps changing the results.

So people who go to bed early Tuesday night thinking one candidate has won may wake up Wednesday morning to quite different news.

Or course, the localities have to keep counting any early-voting ballots they didn't finish counting before 11 p.m. Tuesday, as well as any that arrive by mail before noon on Friday (but are postmarked on or before Election Day). Those final results from the so-called "Central Absentee Precinct" must be reported to the state by Friday at noon, which means in a close race the results could change again then.

The Virginia Public Access Project provided an example of how the early voting could affect a close race. In 2018, in the 7th congressional district, Democrat Abigail Spanberger ousted Republican Dave Brat. As the individual precinct results came in that evening, they were back and forth, with neither candidate leading by more than 4 or 5 percentage points. About 9:30 p.m., with 90% of the votes reported, Spanberger took a lead she never relinquished, and she ended up winning with just over 50% of the vote.

In 2018, Spanberger received about 6% of her votes from early voters in two large suburban Richmond counties, which expanded her margin of victory when those were reported late in the evening.

But the public access project ran a simulation of what might happen in a similar race this election, assuming that Spanberger receives 38% of her votes from early voters in those two large counties, which most likely wouldn't report until late in the evening. In that scenario, assuming all other factors are the same, at 9:30 p.m. only 67% of the votes would have been counted and the Republican would be leading by a fairly comfortable margin of 8 or 9 percentage points. But when the large block of absentee votes comes in at 11:30, the race shifts to the Democrat.

All of that is one reason Gov. Ralph Northam said last week: “We’re looking at an election week more than an election night, and that’s nothing to be alarmed about.”