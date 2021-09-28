An intense lightning strike caused a boom heard around Northern Virginia and even into D.C. and southern Maryland late this morning.
The strike hit near Dulles Airport around 10:45 a.m., during light rain and without any heavy storms around, the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said.
Shortly after the boom, Fairfax County fire and rescue crews were called to a building struck by lightning in the 13000 block of Woodland Park Road in Herndon, where two people suffered minor injuries. But, the building's lightning protection system did its job, as there was no damage.
The boom was so loud and the sound traveled so far due to atmospheric inversion, described by the National Weather Service as "when the air temperature increases with height, sound waves are refracted (bent back toward the earth) as they move due to their faster motion in the warmer air."
"Normally, only the direct sound of thunder is heard. But refraction can add some additional sound, effectively amplifying the thunder and making it sound louder," the weather service said.
The boom set off car alarms and shook the ground through much of the region, with a flurry of social media posts from people wondering just what it was.
September 28, 2021
