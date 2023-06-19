Voters across Northern Virginia will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose candidates for the fall election in the first major state and local races since a redistricting plan was approved in late 2021.
Changes brought about by the redistricting, along with the presence on the ballot of a number of progressive incumbents who swept into office in 2019, have made this primary more important than normal -- and in some heavily Democratic areas of the region tantamount to election.
Because Virginia does not have registration by political party, voters can vote in either the Democratic or the Republican primary - but not both. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Here are some of the key races across Northern Virginia on Tuesday's ballot.
Prince William County
Board of County Supervisors
Chair: Both major political parties have primaries for the position of at-large board chair in Prince William, which is elected countywide. Incumbent chair Ann Wheeler, first elected in 2019, is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Deshundra Jefferson. On the Republican side, Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is squaring off against Ken Knarr.
Data centers are the key issue in the primary, as Wheeler led efforts to approve the controversial PW Digital Gateway in the western part of the county, while Knarr is a landowner in that area and supports that plan. Jefferson and Lawson are opposed to that project.
Neabsco District: Incumbent Democratic supervisor Victor Angry is facing a primary challenge from Nate "Coach" Murphy. No Republicans have announced a candidacy in this district, in which Angry won 74% of the vote when first elected in a special election in 2019.
Potomac District: Andrea Bailey, a first-term board member, is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Kimberly Short. The winner will face Republican Vern Robinson in November. Bailey won 64% of the vote in 2019.
State Senate
29th District: In one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries, incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike is trying to hold off a challenge from Del. Elizabeth Guzman. Redistricting placed Guzman in the same House district as powerful Del. Luke Torian, so she decided to challenge McPike instead. McPike, who was first elected in 2015, is considered one of the Senate's more moderate members, while Guzman is more progressive. Together, the candidates have raised over $1.5 million.
The McPike-Guzman winner will face the winner of a Republican primary between Maria Martin and Nikki Baldwin.
The 29th District includes southern and eastern Prince William and a small part of north Stafford County. About 90% of the registered voters are in Prince William. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat, won 55% of the vote in the district during his unsuccessful campaign against Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021.
33rd District: In another closely watched race, two former members of the House of Delegates who sought statewide office in 2021 are vying to return to the legislature. Democrats Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala have combined to raise over $2.1 million in the hard-fought campaign, which has become in part a referendum over Dominion Energy's influence in the legislature. In the most recent fundraising period, Carroll Foy received $300,000 from the Clean Virginia Fund, which supports candidates who refuse contributions from Dominion, while Ayala received $100,000 from Dominion, according to the Virginia Mercury.
The winner will race Republican Mike Van Meter in November, although the district, which stretches from the Burke area of Fairfax County south through the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge areas of Prince William, is heavily Democratic. About 60% of the district's registered voters live in Prince William, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
30th District: Robert Ruffolo and Bill Woolf are seeking the Republican nomination to run for this open seat, which covers western Prince William and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. The winner will square off against current Del. Danica Roem, a Democrat, in the fall election. The district tilts slightly Democratic, with McAuliffe capturing 51.5% of the vote in 2021.
House of Delegates
19th District: Democrats have a three-way battle for the nomination among Rozia Henson, Makya Little, and Natalie Shorter. No Republican has announced a campaign in the district, which consists of the Woodbridge area of Prince William as well as the Lorton area of Fairfax, with about 60% of the registered voters in Prince William. McAuliffe won 65% of the vote in this district in 2021.
21st District: In a race that has turned ugly in recent days, Josh Quill and former Prince William Supervisor John Stirrup are seeking the Republican nomination for the western Prince William district. The winner will face Democrat Josh Thomas in the fall election. The district tilts Republican, as Youngkin received 51.4% of the vote in 2021.
Fairfax County
State Senate
The hottest races in Fairfax are state Senate primaries in which progressive are trying to oust incumbent Democrats, including some of the most powerful legislators.
36th District: Stella Pekarsky, a county School Board member, is challenging incumbent George Barker, a powerful member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee. The candidates have combined to raise over $1.7 million, with Barker supported by Dominion and Pekarsky by the Clean Virginia Fund. The heavily Democratic district (60.4% for McAuliffe in 2021) covers most of southwestern Fairfax, but only a small portion of territory that Barker previously represented.
The winner will face Republican Julie Perry in the fall.
35th District: In the Springfield/Annandale area, another progressive, Heidi Drauschak, is challenging incumbent Sen. Dave Marsden, who has served in the chamber since 2010. The candidates have raised a combined $1.4 million. The winner will face Republican Mark Vafiades in the fall.
Commonwealth's Attorney
Fairfax is one of three Northern Virginia localities in which a prosecutor elected on a progressive social justice platform in 2019 is facing a Democratic primary challenge. Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano is being challenged by defense attorney Ed Nuttall in Tuesday's primary. Descano has outraised Nuttall more than 2-to-1, with nearly $500,000 raised overall through June 8. No Republican has announced a campaign for the seat.
Board of Supervisors
Fairfax Board Chair Jeffrey McKay, seeking reelection to a second term, is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Lisa Downing. However, McKay has outraised Downing by a 10-to-1 margin. The winner will face Republican Arthur Purves in the fall.
Primaries are also being held for four board seats in Fairfax:
- Dranesville District: James N. Bierman Jr. is facing David R. Fiske in the Democratic primary. The winner will square off against Republican Puneet Ahluwalia in the fall. This seat is currently held by John Foust, who is retiring and has endorsed Bierman.
- Mason District: A four-way race for the Democratic nomination among Andres Jimenez, Reid Voss, Steve S. Lee and Jeremy G. Allen. No Republican has announced. The seat is currently held by Penny Gross, who is also retiring
- Mount Vernon District: Incumbent Daniel Storck is being challenged for the Democratic nod by Maritza Zermeno. The winner will face independent Christopher Thomas Morgan II.
- Springfield Supervisor: Albert Vega and John James Nowadly are vying for the Democratic nomination to take on the county's only Republican supervisor, Pat Herrity. Corazon Foley is also running as an independent.
House of Delegates
Fairfax has two Democratic nomination contests for open House seats:
- 7th District (Reston area): A four-way race among Mary Barthelson, Paul Berry, Shyamali Hauth and Karen Keys-Gamarra. No Republican has announced.
- 15th District (Burke area): A three-way race among Laura Jane Cohen, Eric Schmidt and Henri Thompson. The winner will face Republican Marcus Evans.
Arlington County
Like Fairfax, Arlington has a tightly contested race for the Democratic nomination for commonwealth's attorney, with Josh Katcher challenging incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, who was also first elected in 2019. Dehghani-Tafti has raised nearly $550,000, while Katcher has raised about $343,000. No Republican has announced for the seat in the heavily Democratic locality.
Arlington also has a six-way primary for the Democratic nomination for two seats on the County Board. The winners will be decided through ranked-choice voting and will face independent Audrey Clement in November.
The six candidates are Natalie U. Roy, J.D. Spain, Susan Ruth Cunningham, Maureen E. Coffey, Tony Weaver and Jonathan Dromgoole.
State Senate: In the 40th District, incumbent Barbara Favola, who has served in the Senate since 2012, faces a challenge for the Democratic nomination from James DeVita. Favola has raised over $620,000 to DeVita's $67,000. No Republican has announced.
House of Delegates: In the 2nd District, an open seat created by redistricting, Adele McClure is facing Kevin Saucedo-Broach for the Democratic nomination. McClure has raised $248,000 to her opponent's $4,600. No Republican has announced.
Loudoun County
Like Fairfax and Arlington, Loudoun's hottest race may be for commonwealth's attorney, where Elizabeth Lancaster is trying to wrest the Democratic nomination away from Buta Biberaj. Biberaj was elected in 2019.
Biberaj has raised over $500,000 in her reelection campaign, while Lancaster has reported raising just $15,000. However, Lancaster has been fined for not filing her campaign finance reports on time.
The winner will face Republican Bob Anderson in the fall election.
House of Delegates: In the 26th District, Kannan Srinivasan is facing Sirisha Kompalli for the Democratic nomination. Srinivasan has raised over $323,000 to Kompalli's $14,000. The winner will face Republican Rafi Khaja in the fall. The district includes the Brambleton and Stone Ridge area and parts of South Riding and is heavily Democratic.
State Senate
32nd District: Del. Suhas Subramanyam and former Del. Ibraheem Samirah are facing off in a bid for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Sen. John Bell. Subramanyam, who has been endorsed by Bell, has outraised Samirah significantly, $478,000 to $139,000. The winner will face Republican Greg Moulthrop in the district, which consists of the Ashburn, Sterling and South Riding areas of eastern Loudoun.
31st District: Russet Perry and Zach Cummings are seeking the Democratic nomination in a district that includes western Loudoun and northern Fauquier County. Perry has outraised Cummings $378,000 to $97,000. The winner will face Republican Juan Pablo Segura in what is considered a swing district (Youngkin won the district in 2021 by only 0.6 percentage points).
