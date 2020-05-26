Northern Virginia is expected to move into Phase One of the state's reopening plan on Friday, May 29. Below are the guidelines for Phase One reopenings for a variety of different businesses, as well as for religious organizations, as outlined in Gov. Ralph Northam's executive order, which went into effect for most of the rest of the state on May 15:
Restaurants, Dining Establishments, Food Courts, Breweries, Microbreweries, Distilleries, Wineries, and Tasting Rooms
a. Occupancy may not exceed the 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable.
b. No more than 10 patrons may be seated as a party.
c. Tables at which dining parties are seated must be positioned 6 feet apart from other tables. If tables are not movable, parties must be seated at least 6 feet apart.
d. No self-service of food (except beverages), including condiments. Condiments should be removed from tables and dispensed by employees upon the request of a customer. Buffets must be staffed by servers. For self-service beverage areas, use beverage equipment designed to dispense by a contamination-free method.
e. Bar seats and congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in an outdoor bar area may be used for customer seating as long as a minimum of 6 feet is provided between parties at tables.
f. Employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
g. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted every 60 minutes during operation. Tabletops, chairs, and credit card/bill folders must be cleaned in between patrons.
Farmers Markets
a. On-site shopping is allowed, as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed. Configure operations to avoid congestion or congregation points.
b. Employees and vendors in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
c. Vendors must supply hand sanitizer stations or hand washing stations for patrons and employees.
d. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted.
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Businesses (non-essential retail)
a. Occupancy must be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy.
b. Employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
Fitness and Exercise Facilities (open for outdoor activities only)
a. Patrons, members, and guests must remain at least 10 feet apart during all activities.
b. Hot tubs, spas, splash pads, spray pools, and interactive play features must be closed.
c. Outdoor swimming pools may be open for lap swimming only and must be limited to one person per lane.
d. Employees working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
e. Employers must ensure cleaning and disinfection of shared equipment after each use.
f. Facilities shall prohibit the use of any equipment that cannot be thoroughly disinfected between uses (e.g., climbing rope, exercise bands, etc.).
g. Businesses must supply hand sanitizer stations or hand washing stations for patrons, members, and guests.
h. All group outdoor activities may not have more than 10 guests, patrons, or members.
Personal Care and Personal Grooming Services (Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage centers, tanning salons, tattoo shops)
a. Occupancy may not exceed 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy with at least 6 feet of physical distancing between work stations and only one appointment per service provider at a time.
b. Service providers and employees working in customer-facing areas must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
c. Provide face coverings for clients or ask that clients bring a face covering with them, which they must wear during the service. Limit services to only those that can be completed without clients removing their face covering.
d. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently-contacted surfaces must be conducted every 60 minutes in operations, while cleaning and disinfecting all personal care and personal grooming tools after each use. If that is not possible such items must be discarded.
Privately Owned Campgrounds
a. A minimum of 20 feet must be maintained between units for all lots rented for short-term stays of less than 14 nights (and not owned by individuals).
b. Employees working in public-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
c. It is recommended that campgrounds must strongly encourage customers to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.
d. The provision of hand washing in bath houses and sanitizing stations for guests and employees.
Indoor Shooting Ranges
a. Occupancy must be limited to 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy with at least 6 feet of physical distancing between individuals at all times. Use every other lane to achieve 6 feet of physical distancing.
b. Employees working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.
c. Perform thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces every 60 minutes in operation, while disinfecting all equipment between each customer use and prohibiting the use of equipment that cannot be thoroughly disinfected.
d. Either thoroughly clean shared or borrowed equipment in between uses, or only allow the use of personal equipment at the range.
e. It is recommended that facilities strongly encourage patrons, members, and guests to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in the facility.
Religious Services
i. Religious services must be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.
ii. Individuals attending religious services must be at least 6 feet apart when seated and must practice proper physical distancing at all times. Family members may be seated together.
iii. Mark seating in 6-foot increments and in common areas where attendees may congregate.
iv. Persons attending religious services must strongly consider wearing face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times.v. No items can be passed to or between attendees, who are not family members.
vi. Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable, used only once, and discarded.vii. A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted prior to and following any religious service.
viii. Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 is permitted in the establishment.
ix. Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings, options for high risk individuals, and staying home if sick.
