The National Weather Service Sterling forecast office has been seeing something unusual on radar of late -- a fuzziness when there's no precipitation nearby.
The weather service hydrometeor classification algorithm can show hail, rain, graupel, dry snow, wet snow, crystal, biological "scatterers" and ground clutter.
The recent algorithm says most of the cloudiness on clear days is biological in nature, meaning it is mostly likely cicadas.
A whole lot of the red-eyed, noisy, klutzy bugs, maybe as many as 1 million per acre, have clawed their way up from underground after 17 years. But the BroodX cicadas haven't invaded everywhere. Their presence depends on factors such as pesticide use, construction and the presence of deciduous trees (that’s a tree that sheds its leaves in fall.)
For those subjected to cicadas very loudly declaring their love while buzzing around seemingly everywhere, they'll soon be gone. Experts say they'll start to retreat back to their underground homes by mid- to late June.
