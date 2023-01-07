Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler wants to be the first Democrat to win reelection to her seat in nearly 30 years.
Wheeler, the at-large chair of the 8-member Board of County Supervisors, is seeking reelection to a second four-year term.
“I love what I get to do every day for all residents and businesses, moving Prince William County forward,” she said in an announcement.
Wheeler was elected in 2019 as the first Democrat to win an election for that seat since Kathleen Seefeldt in 1995. After winning a second term in 1995, Seefeldt lost her reelection bid in 1999.
Wheeler, who received 55% of the 2019 vote in a four-way race, had previously unsuccessfully sought the Gainesville District seat on the board in 2011.
Wheeler, a former energy sector consultant, touted increased funding allocations for the school division as her top accomplishment during her term. She said she’s focused on increasing the county’s commercial tax base as well, which she said has been led by large investments in recent years.
Wheeler still feels there’s more to accomplish, like further investments in early childhood education, tackling climate change and supporting public sector employees.
In the past two years, Wheeler has been the target of vocal criticism over the board’s direction, particularly around land-use decisions related to the data center industry. She is facing a recall over financial ties to data center and technology companies.
The board’s most controversial decision has been in approving the guidelines for the PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William.
Wheeler said the Digital Gateway is a paradigm-shifting investment and has been thoroughly reviewed by county staff.
“It’s probably one of the more environmentally sound developments in terms of large tech parks in the United States,” she said.
The board's Democratic majority also revised the Comprehensive Plan to reverse a 23-year-old policy restricting development on about 117,000 acres, or about 52% of county land, to no more than one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines. Late last year, the majority approved policy revisions to allow sewer lines countywide and some increased development in designated areas.
Wheeler said the Comprehensive Plan will allow residential clustering to keep land from being divided into 10-acre lots.
“We can preserve open space for public benefit,” she said.
Wheeler noted that the plan included new designations throughout the center of the county to reduce density and preserve open space.
The county has also increased its focus on affordable housing in the past three years, Wheeler said, but, “There are always going to be people who are unhappy with decisions that are made.”
“Just because someone says something loudly and often, that doesn’t make it true,” she said.
Wheeler is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by communications consultant Deshundra Jefferson. No Republican, third-party or unaffiliated candidates have announced campaigns or filed paperwork to seek the seat as of Friday.
All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board will be up for election this year. Seven seats are selected based on magisterial districts, but the board chair is elected countywide.
Democratic supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac) and Victor Angry (Neabsco) are the only other incumbents to announce campaigns. Bailey is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Army veteran Kim Short.
The Gainesville District seat is vacant and will see a special election on Feb. 21 ahead of the November election.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
