In keeping with InsideNoVa tradition, we present our annual list of some of the area’s most popular neighborhood Christmas light displays. Know of one we don’t have listed? Email us at info@insidenova.com; this list will be updated online.
Tyler’s Christmas Wonderland
7308 Castle Road, Manassas
The Tyler family has been lighting up Manassas for the holidays since 1999, and they’re back again this year with 40,000 lights, give or take, and have switched to LED. Lights will be on starting Saturday through the end of the year at 5:30 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook page at facebook.com/TylersChristmasWonderland.
Anderson’s North Pole
15615 Bushey Drive, Woodbridge
Teresa Anderson’s family has been decorating their property on Bushey Drive, known seasonally as the North Pole, for more than 20 years, and the display is a favorite among many area residents. The lights will be on this season but the drive-through will be closed as only part of the property will be decorated. Check the family's Facebook page at facebook.com/Andersons-North-Pole-1498165167179709 for updates.
Home of the Giant Inflatables
13730 Kaywood Drive, Dale City
Linna Rodriguez and family light up their home every year. The display used to be known as the home of the 20-foot Santa, then the “Home of the 20-Foot Trios.” This year, the trio has a new friend, so now the display will be known as the “Home of the 20-Foot Quadrets.” Lights are on and inflatables up until 10 p.m. each night, weather permitting. Check the Facebook page at facebook.com/20fttrios for updates.
Ni Family Lights
2528 Drexel St., Vienna
The synchronized show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, weather permitting, and will run through the end of the year. The family will be playing a “best of” list the first two weeks, then introduce new music for 2021 starting Dec. 10. See facebook.com/NiFamilyLights/ for more information.
Brittle Family Lights
14311 Fairview Lane, Dale City
The Brittle family at 14311 Fairview Lane in Dale City has been decorating for over 45 years. All of their figures are solid and some are quite old. No inflatables at the Brittle house.
Lights and Music
10117 Banchory Place, Bristow
Gail and Larry Dismore put on a holiday light display to music. Tune your radio to 96.1 FM and enjoy the show.
And here are a few reader suggestions:
8549 Rothbury Drive in Bristow
Emory Falls Court, Bristow
Estate Manor Drive, Glenkirk Estates, Gainesville
Cavalier Drive at Smoketown Road, Lake Ridge
Harbor Drive and Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge
9213 Robin Lynn Court, Manassas
Greenleaf Court, Manassas
Corner of Jan Street and Matthew Drive, Manassas Park
Polk Drive, Manassas Park
Flemming Drive, South Riding
