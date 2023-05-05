King Charles III and his procession will start at Buckingham Palace with a horse-drawn gilded black Diamond Jubilee State Coach through central London to Westminster Abbey, where cameras will capture the crowning of England’s new king.
For interested commoners, the British monarchy’s pomp and tradition, including five symbolic swords, two scepters and the Sovereign’s Ring of sapphire with a ruby cross set in diamonds, will be on full display.
The last coronation was 70 years ago, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.
Here are a few places in the D.C. area where you can commemorate the new king’s special day.
- The Queen Vic British Pub, 1206 H St. NE opens early, at 6 a.m., for a coronation watch party on May 6. A table of four will run patrons $80 per ticket, which also guarantees a commemorative gift.
- Merriweather Café, 4155 Linnean Ave., NW, from May 5 to 31, has a specialized coronation afternoon tea menu. But before the tea is served, guests will need to pay a $38 per-person entry fee for groups of four or more. Call 202-686-5807 to make a reservation.
- The British Embassy, 3100 Massachusetts Ave. NW will serve tea, “Coronation Cake,” shortbread and drinks courtesy of U.K. beverage company Fevertree during their “Sidewalk Celebration” to mark the historic event on May 6.
- Four Seasons Hotel, 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW has afternoon tea and pastries between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for $125 a person. The tea will be served with bottomless bubbles and the accompaniment of a four-piece “Bridgerton-esque” string quartet.
Maryland
- Emma’s Tea Spot, 5500 Harford Road, Baltimore, is hosting a coronation event from between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 6. For tea time that’s fit for a king, guests only need to pay $5 per person to get in the door.
Virginia
- Vanis Brewery in Loudoun County, 42264 Black Hops Lane, Leesburg, will show the coronation on a large screen starting at 11 a.m. on May 6. The Salt Pot Kitchen will also be on site with traditional British favorites.
- Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub, 713 King St., Alexandria, has a watch party starting at 5:30 a.m. on May 6 that’s hosted by the Alexandria-based Pimms and Poppies Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire. Proceeds from the Virginia State Daughters of the British Empire will go to Alexandria Meals on Wheels.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
