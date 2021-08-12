A new ranking of the wealthiest localities in the country aims to adjust for the cost of living in such rich places, but it turns out that Northern Virginia is so well off that the adjustment doesn't change much.
The ranking of the "10 'Real' Richest Counties" was done by personal finance publisher Kiplinger and released last week. As it does in many other such rankings, Northern Virginia fared well - filling three of the top four slots and four of the top seven.
"The richest counties in the U.S. also tend to be the most expensive counties," Kiplinger wrote in the introduction to the rankings. "So although residents of the richest counties might enjoy the highest incomes, they also often bear the highest costs of living."
The rankings were therefore based on the median household income as adjusted for the percentage by which the counties' cost of living is above or below the U.S. average, based on data from the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Despite the adjustment, Loudoun County, which is first in many such rankings, still finished first, far outpacing second-place Stafford County. Fairfax County was fourth, and Prince William County was seventh.
Here's the complete ranking, with the percentage cost-of-living adjustment and adjusted median income for each county in the top 10:
- Loudoun County, 12.3%, $126,674
- Stafford County, 4.8%, $106,048
- Forsyth County, Ga. (Atlanta suburb), 3.9%, $103,161
- Fairfax County, 21.1%, $103,100
- Douglas County, Colo., 17.3%, $102,110
- Delaware County, Ohio (Columbus suburb), 4.9%, $101,897
- Prince William County, 5.3%, $101,720
- Los Alamos County, N.M., 21.6%, $99,813
- Fort Bend County, Texas (Houston suburb) -1.8%, $99,515
- Williamson County, Tenn., 14.3%, $98,841
Kiplinger included a short write-up with additional details on all 10 localities. However, the website said that Stafford is the home of Marine Corps Base Quantico and included a photo of a sign at the entrance to the town of Quantico. While part of the military base is in Stafford, the town is actually in Prince William County.
