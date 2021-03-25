The Dulles Greenway will host its inaugural "Run the Greenway" race on Saturday, May 1.
The family-friendly event will provide a socially-distant convening opportunity for runners and their families in Northern Virginia, while fundraising for over 20 local charities.
The race will start and finish at the Dulles Greenway’s Mainline Toll Plaza, and runners can choose from a 5K, 10K, 800-meter Kids Fun Run and a virtual race option. Race participants will be released in groups of 25 to maintain social distancing.
All fundraising proceeds from Run the Greenway will benefit Loudoun County charities. The Dulles Greenway will donate $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 to participating charities and individuals who raise the largest amount of money. The toll road will also donate $1,000 to select participating charities on behalf of race winners. The full list of participating charities is below:
- All Ages Read Together (AART)
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
- Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department (AVFRD)
- BetterALife Inc.
- Boulder Crest Foundation
- Dulles South Food Pantry
- ECHO
- Friends of Homeless Animals
- Friends of Loudoun Mental Health
- Help for Others
- Journey4ACure
- Legacy Farms
- Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company
- Loudoun Cares
- Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/ Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS)
- Loudoun Free Clinic
- Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy
- Ryan Bartel Foundation
- Sara’s Acts of Kindness
- Step Sisters
- Team Mathias
- The Arc of Loudoun
- The JK Community Farm
- The Salvation Army
Online registration can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Dulles/RunTheGreenway. Every registration includes a Run the Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the local charity of their choice. The last day for registration to ensure participants will receive their race shirt and bib by mail is April 1. Registration for the race will remain open until April 30, 2021.
Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II), headquartered in Sterling, owns and operates the Dulles Greenway, a 14-mile toll road that provides a non-stop connection between Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg.
