A Whole Foods Market will be the anchor tenant for the proposed Quartz District development in Woodbridge, the developers announced Thursday.
The location would be the first in Prince William County for Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.
The Quartz District is a mixed-use development planned on 145 acres at the intersection of Minnieville Road and the Prince William Parkway. Current plans call for 235,000 square feet of commercial office space, over 100,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, more than 1,000 residential units and a dedicated destination adventure park site.
A rezoning request for the project was filed in 2019 and updated last summer. However, no hearing has been scheduled on the request before the Prince William Planning Commission, and no Planning Department staff report is available yet. The rezoning would eventually have to be approved by the Board of County Supervisors.
Buchanan Partners, developer of the project in a joint venture with the Mitchell Phelps family, said in a news release Thursday that the inclusion of Whole Foods Market will attract other high-quality retail and restaurant tenants.
“We believe residents, businesses, and the surrounding community will find Whole Foods Market extremely valuable to this new up and coming location in Prince William County,” said Buchanan Partners principal Kingsley McAdam.
