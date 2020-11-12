Drivers along about a mile of U.S. 1 in Woodbridge now have six travel lanes and bicyclists and pedestrians have a continuous shared-use path and sidewalk from Marys Way to Annapolis Way, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Northbound Route 1 now has three travel lanes and a continuous six-foot-wide sidewalk from Marys Way to Annapolis Way, while southbound Route 1 now has three travel lanes and a continuous ten-foot-wide shared-use path from Annapolis Way to Marys Way.
The Route 1 widening project’s other recently completed components include:
- Additional turn lanes at the Route 1 and Occoquan Road intersection
- A new median on Occoquan Road from Route 1 to just south of Horner Road
- New Route 1 bridge over Marumsco Creek
The improvements aim to reduce congestion and improve safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as enhance access to the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express kiss-and-ride facility. Watch a video of the project improvements here.
Final detail work will occur over the next few weeks with minimal impacts to traffic. The $160 million project is financed with federal, state and Prince William County funding.
Route 1 averages 39,000 vehicles a day within the project limits.
