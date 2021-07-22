A big chunk of the internet went down Thursday afternoon after a DNS outage hit Akamai, an internet security networking firm.
Local government websites, some local 911 services, UPS, FedEx, some banks, the PlayStation network, Steam and several news media sites were among those impacted.
As of 1 p.m., Akamai said it had implemented a fix and sites and services were coming back online.
The issue was first reported about 11 a.m. and the outage appeared to be global.
