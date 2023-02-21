A strong cold front will sweep through the region today, bringing gusty winds and high fire risk across much of Northern Virginia.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax, Fauquier, Arlington and Culpeper counties from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Temperatures will drop from highs in the low 60s to 36 degrees this evening, with highs Wednesday reaching about 50 degrees.
Gusty winds will increase fire danger today, with the threat of wildfires through this afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
The wind will be accompanied by low humidity and will quickly dry out any damp fuels, leading to the enhanced risk of wildfires.
"Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time," the weather service said. "If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available."
Wednesday brings much cooler temperatures with highs struggling to reach 50 and the threat of sleet in the morning. But that quickly turns around for Thursday, when the forecast calls for sunny skies and highs reaching 80 degrees.
Don't get used to it, though. By Friday, the mercury drops again, with highs near 53 degrees and a cold night with temperatures dipping to 28.
