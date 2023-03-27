A wildfire burning over 5,000 acres near the Outer Banks of North Carolina is likely to blame for a smoky haze and smell around the D.C. area today.
The blaze burning on private and federal lands near Columbia, about 50 miles inland from the Outer Banks, was about 34% contained Monday afternoon, the N.C. Forest Service said in a news release.
The National Weather Service says southerly winds are bringing the smoke northward, but it should clear out this evening from east to west.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
