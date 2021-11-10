The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking for help from hunters in the agency's chronic wasting disease surveillance efforts.
Each deer hunting season, DWR works closely with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and prevalence trends in deer populations.
On Saturday, any deer killed in Madison, Orange or Shenandoah counties is required to be brought to a CWD sample station to be tested for CWD.
Required CWD sampling helps DWR to maximize testing in specific counties. Any deer, or at minimum the head and at least 4 inches of neck, killed in Madison, Orange or Shenandoah counties on Nov. 13 must be brought to one of the designated sampling stations listed below:
Madison County
Hidden Pines Deer Processing – 8265 Ruth Rd, Madison
Orange County
Barboursville Volunteer Fire Dept. – 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville
Carver Center – 9432 N. James Madison Highway, Rapidan
The Market at Locust Grove – 32301 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove
Shenandoah County
Gradens Store – 6836 John Marshall Highway, Lebanon Church
Larkins Store – 19004 Senedo Rd, Edinburg
Town & Country – 876 Conicville Rd, Mt. Jackson
Carcass transport is believed to be a risk factor for the spread of CWD. As such, DWR has developed carcass transport rules based on estimated levels of risk of infection.
Whole deer and carcass parts containing brain and/or spinal tissue from deer harvested in Disease Management Area 1 (DMA1, Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren counties) may not legally be transported out of DMA1 to other areas of Virginia.
Whole deer and carcass parts containing brain and/or spinal tissue from deer harvested in Disease Management Area 2 (DMA2, Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page, and Rappahannock counties), where fewer deer have been confirmed to be infected with CWD, may be transported anywhere in either DMA1 or DMA2.
On Saturday, deer harvested in Madison or Orange counties may be taken to any of the seven stations listed above for sampling. Deer harvested in Shenandoah may only be brought to one of the three stations located in Shenandoah County.
DWR strongly encourages hunters who are successful on any other day of the deer hunting season to submit the head and neck from their deer for sampling by bringing it to one of DWR’s voluntary CWD testing sites, which can be found at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd/cwd-information-for-hunters/.
